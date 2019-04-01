Kitex's Twenty20 says too little time to contest, opts out of Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Twenty20, the CSR arm of the Kitex group, has decided against contesting the Lok Sabha elections, saying its candidate Jacob Thomas, the Director General of Police currently under suspension, was yet to get government approval for his resignation from IPS.

"Even if we get the approval now, we felt that there is hardly any time for even one round of campaigning. Of the 20 days remaining, the last 7-8 days cannot be used for campaigning in a meaningful way due to holidays on account of Vishu and the Easter week," said Sabu M Jacob, president of Twenty20 and CMD of Kitex Garments told reporters on Monday. "There is no time to introduce the candidate to the people of the constituency in such a short time, and this will not fulfil the purpose and motive of Twenty20."

Asked if the Twenty20 will propose the name of another candidate from the panel of five decided earlier, Sabu said there wasn't enough time for introducing a new candidate too.

Jacob Thomas later told newspersons that even though he was not contesting the election, he will be actively involved in the democratic process from Tuesday. "I have submitted my application for VRS, which will be effective from today (Monday) onwards. From tomorrow I will be actively involved in the democratic process," he said.

Twenty20 had won the last local body elections in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which comes under the Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency, clinching 17 out of the total 19 wards.

Meanwhile, Sabu said Twenty20 will hold its ward committee meetings in coming days till Saturday to decide the political stance it should take in the elections. "Members of three wards in Kizhakkambalam will meet every day till Saturday to take a stand on the election," he said.