Home States Kerala

Left upset over Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad  

It went to such an extent that KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, in an apparent reference to the CPM, commented that some political parties in Delhi are trying to block Rahul’s entry.  

Published: 01st April 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | INC / Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since Oommen Chandy came out with a public remark, the Left in Kerala has been campaigning against Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the first to come out against the move stating that it would send out a wrong message at a time when secular and democratic forces are fighting against Sangh Parivar.

Even as speculations were going on about Rahul’s candidature, the LDF leadership kept on coming out with open statements against the move. It went to such an extent that KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, in an apparent reference to the CPM, commented that some political parties in Delhi are trying to block Rahul’s entry.  

Given this backdrop, the LDF is clearly upset over Rahul’s decision to contest from Kerala. Not only Pinarayi, but most of the senior Left leaders, including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran, came out criticising the move. The Congress has been projecting the Left front as its main opponent instead of the BJP. That is why the AICC chief is contesting from here, they said.   “The minorities have lost their confidence in the UDF. The Congress has been riding on the Muslim League’s power in Malabar. Once Rahul contests as the UDF candidate with the support of SDPI and Jamaat e Islami, it will be a setback in North India,” said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“With this move, the Congress is trying to upset the nation-wide movement against the BJP and Sangh Parivar. By contesting against the Left, Rahul is, in fact, standing with the corporates,” said LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan. The Congress should make clear who is its main opponent - the LDF or the BJP, said CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran.

With an upbeat UDF looking to sweep the polls riding on the Rahul wave, the Left has begun strategising to counter the same. With the Congress planning to cash in on the minority vote bank in north Kerala, the Left would be keen on winning the confidence of minorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Kerala Congress CPM LDF Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Oommen Chandy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp