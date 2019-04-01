Home States Kerala

Roll out of KASP hanging in balance

Though Express tried to contact Health Minister K K Shailaja, she was unavailable for comments.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rollout of the state government’s flagship health insurance scheme, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KSAP), has to be put on hold fearing violation of the model code of conduct.

The scheme was scheduled to be launched on Monday. At the same time, it is learnt the government has decided to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its approval to implement the scheme.
The scheme that incorporates the Ayushman Bharat scheme and combines the existing RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and Karunya scheme guarantees to cover 41 lakh families and provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

“The plan was to wind up the RSBY-CHIS on March 31 and to roll out KASP on April 1. But with the announcement of the general elections, it is presumed the roll-out of KASP will be in violation of the MCC. It is in this context it was decided to approach the ECI,” said a source with the Health Department.
Meanwhile, ruling out apprehensions the uncertainty involved with KASP might affect the treatment of people covered under various health insurance schemes, the Health Minister’s Office said it was decided to continue RSBY-CHIS till the implementation of KASP.

“The RSBY-CHIS software that was expected to be wound up on March 31 will continue for the next two months. The existing cardholders can avail treatment at the empanelled public and private hospitals. It will be ensured all eligible cardholders will get treatment,” said a source with the Minister’s office. Earlier, on the first week of March, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the distribution of KASP cards to the beneficiaries.

It is expected the Health Department is planning to distribute the new cards by opening kiosks at grama panchayats. It is Reliance General Insurance (RGI) which has been selected as the insurance provider for KASP for the year 2019-20.

Though Express tried to contact Health Minister K K Shailaja, she was unavailable for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health insurance scheme Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi K K Shailaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp