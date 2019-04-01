Roll out of KASP hanging in balance

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rollout of the state government’s flagship health insurance scheme, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KSAP), has to be put on hold fearing violation of the model code of conduct.

The scheme was scheduled to be launched on Monday. At the same time, it is learnt the government has decided to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its approval to implement the scheme.

The scheme that incorporates the Ayushman Bharat scheme and combines the existing RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and Karunya scheme guarantees to cover 41 lakh families and provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

“The plan was to wind up the RSBY-CHIS on March 31 and to roll out KASP on April 1. But with the announcement of the general elections, it is presumed the roll-out of KASP will be in violation of the MCC. It is in this context it was decided to approach the ECI,” said a source with the Health Department.

Meanwhile, ruling out apprehensions the uncertainty involved with KASP might affect the treatment of people covered under various health insurance schemes, the Health Minister’s Office said it was decided to continue RSBY-CHIS till the implementation of KASP.

“The RSBY-CHIS software that was expected to be wound up on March 31 will continue for the next two months. The existing cardholders can avail treatment at the empanelled public and private hospitals. It will be ensured all eligible cardholders will get treatment,” said a source with the Minister’s office. Earlier, on the first week of March, the Chief Minister had inaugurated the distribution of KASP cards to the beneficiaries.

It is expected the Health Department is planning to distribute the new cards by opening kiosks at grama panchayats. It is Reliance General Insurance (RGI) which has been selected as the insurance provider for KASP for the year 2019-20.

Though Express tried to contact Health Minister K K Shailaja, she was unavailable for comments.