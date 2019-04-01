Home States Kerala

Vote for development,not petty politics: Alphons Kannanthanam

The arrival of Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam as the NDA candidate has turned what would have been a straight fight in Ernakulam into a three-way contest.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Alphons Kannanthanam

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

The arrival of Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam as the NDA candidate has turned what would have been a straight fight in Ernakulam into a three-way contest. Undeterred by criticism, in an interview by Express Special Correspondent Manoj Viswanathan, Kannanthanam claims he is fighting the Lok Sabha polls to win and people will vote him considering the performance of the Modi Government.
Excerpts:

Q: Do you think you will be able to reach beyond the traditional vote base of the BJP and win the Ernakulam seat?
A: It has been barely a few days since I started my campaign, but from the sparkle in the eyes of the people, I am confident of giving a tough fight to my opponents. I am sure the people ignore petty politics and cast their votes for development considering the performance of the Modi Government. From toilets to Direct Benefit Scheme to free power and LPG connection, the NDA has achieved what others couldn’t do in 60 years.

Q: Ernakulam is a Christian-majority constituency. Will you be able to lure Christian voters to the BJP fold?
A: I am a practising Christian and I have sanctioned Rs 85 crore for 133 religious institutions in Kerala from the Tourism Department. While 72 temples were provided Rs 42 crore, we gave Rs 2.5 crore to 41 churches. Has any Congress Government provided such support to religious institutions in the past?

Q: But there has been mistrust among the community and the BJP has not been able to allay the fears?
A: There were mistakes, but the party also took steps to correct them. There were incidents which alienated the community from the BJP. But you should remember communal riots were the order of the day during the Congress regime. How many communal incidents occurred during the past five years? There was a campaign in 2014 that Modi will persecute Christians if voted to power. Did anything happen? People must have freedom of choice to eat what they want.

Q: As Union Minister from Kerala, what is your achievement?
A: I have sanctioned tourism projects worth Rs 550 crore for Kerala. We sanctioned Rs 70 crore for the Sree Narayana Guru Pilgrim Tourism Circuit. The amount will be utilised for the complete development of pilgrim centres like Sivagiri mutt, Chembazhanthi Gurukulam, Kunnumparam temple and Aruvippuram mutt. I have sanctioned two cruise terminals at Kochi port. Another terminal for bigger cruise ships is being built. This will usher in a new age of tourism development in Ernakulam.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: Will the candidature of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad affect the prospects of the BJP?
A: He is coming to Wayanad as he realised it will be difficult to defeat Smriti Irani in Amethi. The Congress and the CPM are in alliance in West Bengal and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. They are fooling people by fighting each other in Kerala. People will understand their ploy and vote wisely.

Q: The trollers have been mocking you for seeking votes in Chalakudy constituency recently.
A: I am a minister of the Modi Government and I campaign for the party across the country. I campaigned in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh during the past week. I travelled from Nedumbassery to Aluva in a bus and requested the commuters to vote for the BJP. I also talked to the people waiting at the bus stop. It is my responsibility and I don’t find anything wrong in it. If the trollers think they can fool Malayalees by spreading such silly allegations, they are wrong.

Q: Do you think the Sabarimala issue will help the BJP?
A: The police action at Sabarimala has hurt the sentiments of not just the Hindu community but all Keralites. The CPM tried to deny religious freedom, foisted cases against the protesters and put them in jails. The BJP tried to protect the devotees’ rights and their sentiments will reflect in the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alphons Kannanthanam Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp