Home States Kerala

UDF supporters upbeat on Rahul’s candidature from Wayanad constituency

The announcement of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls has made the party activists ‘extremely happy and proud’.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

UDF supporters take out a rally in Kalpetta on Sunday following the announcement of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad constituency | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The announcement of AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha polls has made the party activists ‘extremely happy and proud’.The confirmation has also cleared the cloud of uncertainty that surrounded UDF’s poll campaign in Wayanad and neighbouring constituencies.

“The AICC and state leadership have kept their word. This proves their respect for the sentiments of party workers and voters. We are extremely happy and proud with the decision. It is a major boost to UDF’s poll campaign in Kerala and neighbouring states,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan.

The decision will give UDF’s election campaign in the constituency a renewed vigour, something that had been lacking due to the high command’s delay in making an official announcement.

The announcement comes eight days after leaders from the state led by AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy declared on March 23 Rahul will contest from Wayanad. Following this, Kozhikode DCC president T Siddhique, the party’s earlier choice for the seat, had said he was happy to step down and start campaigning for Rahul.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, the delay in finalising a candidate for the seat had left Congress workers disappointed and dampened campaigning in the constituency. Several leaders had also publicly aired their concern over the delay.

“We had full faith in AICC and the state leadership. We always asked the workers to be patient. The delay in an official announcement had become a talking point among workers. They will now work with renewed energy and determination,” Balakrishnan said.

“Since tribal communities and other socially disadvantaged sections form a major chunk of the electorate in Wayanad, three of seven Assembly constituencies – Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST) and Wandoor (SC) – are reserved for candidates belonging to the ST and SC communities. It is learnt this important factor was considered by the high command while making the decision,” Balakrishnan said.

INC’s surgical strike,says T Siddique

Kozhikode: Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique who was earlier fielded as the Lok Sabha candidate from the Wayanad constituency, has welcomed the party’s announcement of the AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad. Talking to the media on Sunday, Siddique said it was a moment of great happiness and pride that Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from the constituency as per the requests of the Kerala Congress leaders, UDF and Wayanad DCC. “Rahul Gandhi’s candidature declaration is the biggest surgical strike carried out by the INC (Indian National Congress) against BJP and LDF. With this announcement, Congress has assured a 20-20 victory in Kerala,” he said. Siddique added, “Though nearly seven days had been lost by the time the AICC president’s candidature in Wayanad was confirmed, the declaration has paved way for 70 years of development in the constituency.”

UDF supporters take out a rally in Kalpetta on Sunday following the announcement of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad constituency | Express

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 India Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Rahul Gandhi Wayanad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp