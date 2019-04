Writer Ashraf Aadur passes away

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Writer and journalist Ashraf Aadur (48) has died. He was under treatment for paralysis for the last four years.

Ashraf has published many short story collections including “Maranam Manakkunna Veedu’, “Karanju Peyyunna Mazha’, ‘Muttamillatha Kuttikal’ and ‘Marichavante Verukal’. Ashraf has received many awards including Anganam TV Kochubava Award, Jwala Kadha Award, Mumbai and AKG Memorial Story Award.

Ashraf was a reporter with the Kannur City Channel. As a reporter, he was awarded the ‘Pamban Madhavan Award’ and A T Ummar Media award for human interest story. He has also written scripts for many documentaries.