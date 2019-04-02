Kerala poll candidates ‘replace’ Mohanlal in ‘Lucifer’ posters

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: It seems ‘Lucifer’, the Mohanlal-starrer political thriller which hit Kerala theatres amidst a hotly campaigned and contested Lok Sabha polls, has caught the fancy of moviegoers as well as political parties across the state, albeit for different reasons.

While cinema buffs, among other things, loved Mohanlal’s portrayal of the movie’s protagonist Stephan Nedumbally, parties have found a way to use the movie’s promotional poster to promote their candidates on social media.

The poster, which went viral before the film’s release, shows Stephan sitting in a vintage jeep. Soon, a similar poster which showed LDF candidate for Alappuzha AM Ariff in the place of Mohanlal in the jeep, was floated by the social media wing of Ariff’s campaign management committee.

Midhun Shaw, the social media wing coordinator of the Ariff’s campaign committee, said the team was always looking for innovative and new campaign trends.

“In one of our meetings, we discussed the poster of ‘Lucifer’ and decided to present Ariff like the movie’s hero. We released the poster on the Facebook page of LDF Alappuzha district committee on March 25. The page is ‘liked’ by around 17,000 people and around two lakh FB users have viewed the poster,” Midhun said. “Social media plays a major role in the campaign and we are using it effectively,” he said.

Following LDF’s poster release, all political parties released their own versions of the same. The latest to follow suit was the Congress, which flooded social media platforms with the poster’s replicas featuring Rahul Gandhi in the jeep soon after his candidacy from Wayanad was announced on Sunday.Other candidates who have ‘replaced’ Stephen in the poster are P Jayarajan (LDF candidate in Vadakara), MB Rajesh (LDF, Palakkad), K Surendran (NDA, Pathanamthitta) and Kodikunnil Suresh (UDF, Mavelikkara), to name a few. ‘Lucifer’, which is running houseful in theatres, begins with the mysterious death of the chief minister and revolves around the events that follow.

How Adoor Prakash became cynosure of all eyes

ALAPPUZHA: Lucifer posters featuring Lok Sabha poll candidates became a big hit this week, but the one that caught the attention of one and all soon after the poll dates were announced was of Adoor Prakash, the Congress candidate who tries his luck from Attingal. The poster the Youth Congress Kaniyampuram Town Committee brought out was modelled on Sathyan Anthikkad flick Njan Prakasan, which had Fahadh Faazil in lead.