Home States Kerala

Apex simulation training centre remains in limbo in Kerala

Stakeholder Tata Trust has requested for ‘some more time’ before signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Emergency care, treatment, doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hoping to bring a paradigm shift in emergency medicine and trauma care in the state, the Health Department had, last April, mulled setting up an Apex Simulation Training Centre for Emergency and Trauma Care.

A year later, the project is in limbo as Tata Trust, one of the stakeholders of the project, has requested ‘some more time’ before signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government. The Rs 12-crore project aims at providing hands-on training and skill development in trauma care to ambulance drivers, doctors and everyone else in between. The centre also envisions collaboration with key international partners having relevant experience in major trauma, patient safety, clinical outcomes monitoring and reporting.

“The centre, as per the proposal, was to be established through a partnership between Tata Trust and Hyderabad-based Care Institutional Health Sciences (CIHS). However, it has to be put on hold as Tata Trust, citing internal issues, requested some more time for signing the MoU,” said a Health Department officer.

“Only after the signing of the tripartite agreement between the state government, Tata Trust and CIHS can the centre come into being,” said the officer.Dr KV Viswanathan, the nodal officer of the proposed centre, said the problems will soon be sorted out and the MoU signing will take place within a month.

“Once the centre is established, we plan to hold hands-on training and skill development sessions for nearly 9,000 staff members, including doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and ambulance drivers, in the next two years. They will also be trained to impart the lessons to others,” said Viswanathan.

He said, “In future, the centre will be opened for medical and nursing students to ensure they are well trained in all kinds of medical emergencies. For that, more than 20,000 emergency situations will be artificially created.”

The centre will have mannequins and will also be equipped with simulation centre having modern facilities like virtual reality and artificial intelligence. As per the Health Department, the video-assisted feedback system in surgical interventions will ensure right knowledge is imparted to trainees.

The centre is part of the comprehensive trauma care programme that includes a GPS-enabled ambulance network and accident insurance scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Health Department Kerala Apex Simulation Training Centre for Emergency and Trauma Care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp