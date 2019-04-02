As LS poll nears, trolls hit a humorous peak in Kerala

Shibu BS By

KOCHI: The humour sense of Malayalees, especially in creating trolls, is hailed by many. The trend began almost four years ago and social media platforms saw a surge in the number of troll groups. The members of these groups usually would not spare any moment or object which they find worthy enough for creating a troll.

Social and environmental issues, film news and political developments are the favourite areas which a Trollan (one who creates trolls) explores. The Lok Sabha elections are no different and trolls and memes are already being created and circulated by the ‘cyber warriors’ of various political parties. Some of the candidates fielded by prominent political parties are favourites of Malayalee Trollans.

“I usually enjoy trolls and will not take it personally. Sometimes, political opponents will deliberately create trolls based on fake news, which is not a good trend. I am also sure that they are visiting my Facebook page and reading my posts,” BJP’s Pathanamthitta candidate K Surendran told Express.

Like Surendran, most of the candidates said they take trolls in a light-hearted manner. Some say they even enjoy the fun part of it. While reacting to the recent trolls against him based on his “squeamish fish” remarks, Congress leader and UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor said: “I don’t mind having a good laugh at my own expense.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, who is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram constituency, while reacting to the recent trolls against him after he cleaned a pond, said sometimes the trollers would exaggerate even a minor issue.”

Alphons Kannanthanam, BJP’s Ernakulam candidate, who is the butt of constant trolls. “ I am basically a fun-loving person. When I saw a troll, I will think if it brings happiness to someone, let them enjoy it. I will be happy, and “I made your day my friend” will be my first reaction. However, sometimes trolls based on fake news will hurt you a lot,” said Kannanthanam.

The widespread popularity of trolls again shows the power of cinema as an entertainment medium.“Trolls are nowadays powerful tools. I always try to look at the positive side of the trolls. For instance, actor Salim Kumar stayed away from acting for almost three years due to health issues. However, his characters were widely used in trolls and thus his absence was never felt to the Malayalees. Another character from my movie Dasamoolam Damu is now very much popular. We are now planning a movie with Damu as the central character which will hit screens in 2020,” said director Shafi.