Home States Kerala

Blazing sun gives ‘labour’ pangs to online food delivery staff across Kerala

Hundreds of food delivery staff across Kerala peak on working in the heat without benefits.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

An online food delivery boy in Kochi

An online food delivery boy in Kochi.| A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE online food delivery boys bear the brunt of the summer heat as the temperature keeps soaring. The disaster management authority specifically left instructions to be followed when it comes to online food delivery staff working from 11 am-3 pm period when the heat wave is at the peak.

However, hundreds of them work across the cities of Kerala in the scorching heat without benefits. “The point of the job itself is we deliver food on time. Working at noon can’t be helped. However, there are exemptions that can be made. We still use black shirts as part of the company policy. The ‘fast delivery’ factor also works against us. Finishing a delivery faster has its perks,” said Vishnu , a food delivery staff. Swiggy, one of the food delivery services, has decided to distribute summer kits for its delivery boys. The kit will be equipped with essentials including arm sleeves and water bottle.

It is working with restaurant partners to provide potable water facilities for all its delivery partners. “Our model is based on the comfort of our partners. Delivery partners work with Swiggy on a principal- to-principal basis.

They engage themselves voluntarily to undertake the task of pick-up and delivery service with the flexibility to decide when and for how long they would like to accept delivery requests, “ said a Swiggy representative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala food delivery app Kerala Swiggy Kerala summer Kerala heat wave Kerala summer food delivery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp