CPM mouthpiece in Kerala ridicules Rahul Gandhi

CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani has unleashed a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani has unleashed a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for contesting in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. In the editorial titled ‘Pappu strike for the downfall of Congress’ in the Monday’s issue, Rahul has been termed a ‘failed politician’ who chose Wayanad for the fear of losing Amethi.

“In Wayanad, Rahul eyes minority votes. Minority communities form the majority in Wayanad. But why should the voters of Wayanad elect Rahul since he has stated that he would retain Amethi only? He cannot trick the voters of Wayanad,” the editorial said.  “All are aware that Congress nurtured the BJP in the country. It opened the doors of the disputed place in Ayodhya for the Hindus to worship. It allowed silanyas there and the Babri Masjid was destroyed during the Congress’ rule,” it said. 

