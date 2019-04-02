Home States Kerala

Express staffer retires after 33 years’ service

Pitchumani T, Senior Attender with The New Indian Express, retired after 33 years of service.

By Express News Service
Pitchumani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pitchumani T, Senior Attender with The New Indian Express, retired after 33 years of service. He joined as attender in Andhra Prabha Ltd at Vizianagaram in 1985. Later, his service was absorbed by the Indian Express Madurai Ltd in 1995. He was later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram. He was promoted as Senior Attender in 2008. After his retirement, he was given an extension of service.
His wife Lekshmi P is a homemaker. Pitchumani has two daughters: Santoshi and Sarada. Santoshi is a college lecturer settled in Mumbai. Saradha is a school teacher.

