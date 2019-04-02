Kerala: Palakkad burns at 40 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 40 degree Celsius, Palakkad, on Monday, recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state. It was followed by Punalur at 38.6 degree Celsius. According to the Meteorological Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, dry weather had prevailed across the state on the day with Alappuzha recording appreciably above normal temperature followed by above normal in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts and remained normal elsewhere.

It has also predicted thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph at some isolated places, most likely in Kollam and Wayanad. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority in its heat index said while Kollam and Palakkad districts fall under the dangerous category on Tuesday, districts like Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad falls under the dangerous category on Wednesday.