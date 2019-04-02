Lok Sabha elections: Suresh Gopi may be BJP candidate in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With speculation mounting over the NDA candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP national leadership is likely to field Suresh Gopi, who is already a nominated MP. After Thushar Vellapilly moved to Wayanad seat following the candidacy of Rahul Gandhi there, MT Ramesh and BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan were also being considered.

The action hero of the Malayalam film industry will make his election debut if BJP national president announces his candidacy in Thrissur. Though Suresh Gopi had earlier hesitated to stand for elections, he has expressed his willingness to seek the people's verdict in Thrissur.

It has been reported that BJP president Amit Shah had called him to Delhi for further discussions. Responding to the speculation, BJP district president A Nagesh said, "We welcome any candidate here and there are more winning chances in Thrissur when going through the electoral arithmetic."

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has been busy with a Tamil film and has several other projects in the pipeline. Sources in the BJP said the candidacy of Suresh Gopi may be announced either today or tomorrow as there is little time left to file the nominations.