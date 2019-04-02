Home States Kerala

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is BJP's candidate for Thrissur

It is reported Suresh Gopi will begin the campaign in Thrissur on Wednesday itself, as there is little time left to file the nominations and reach out to the public.

Suresh_Gopi

Actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi paying obeisance to the deity at the Ernakulam Siva Temple in Kochi. (Photo | K Shijith, EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The BJP's central election committee announced the much-awaited candidacy of cine actor Suresh Gopi, who is already a nominated MP, in Thrissur on Tuesday.

Though BDJS leader Thushar Vellapally had started election campaign in Thrissur, he was moved to Wayanad following Rahul Gandhi's candidacy there. As far as the NDA is considered, Thrissur is one of the topmost constituencies where it can perform well in the upcoming elections. During the Assembly elections in 2016, the BJP managed to accumulate over one lakh votes in the constituency.

Popular for his character as Bharat Chandran IPS, acclaimed for the uncompromising attitude towards justice and mass dialogues, Suresh Gopi still remains the action hero among the Malayali population. Speculations on the candidacy of the cine actor started from Tuesday morning as he was called to Delhi for discussions.

Suresh Gopi had aimed at competing for the Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram but later backed off from standing in the elections. With the central committee of the part announcing the candidacy, NDA leaders here are all set to kick start the campaign with full energy. "The previous elections show that Thrissur is a constituency having more chances for winning. With the election campaign in full swing, Thrissur in which the candidacy was announced last will emerge the winner first," he said.

UDF candidate T N Prathaban and LDF candidate Rajaji Mathew Thomas along with other independent candidates had filed their nominations and the second phase of the election campaign has already been completed. The NDA aims at projecting stardom to its fullest along with the philanthropic activities that he had taken up.

Suresh Gopi Thrissur BJP

