Home States Kerala

Mulakkal-aide Father Antony accuses Punjab police of misappropriating Rs 6.65 crore

In a statement on Sunday, Fr Antony demanded an FIR be lodged against the officers involved and the probe be handed over to CBI.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Father Antony Madassery

Father Antony Madassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for the possession of unaccounted money, Fr Antony Madassery, the close aide of nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has accused the Punjab police of misappropriation of over RS 6 crore. In a statement on Sunday, Fr Antony demanded an FIR be lodged against the officers involved and the probe be handed over to CBI.

He alleged the police on Friday recovered RS 16.65 crore from him. “South Indian Bank (SIB) officers present on the spot had counted the money using an automatic counting machine, for depositing it in the bank. However, the police later told journalists that RS 9.67 was confiscated. They have misappropriated over Rs 6.65 crore,” alleged Fr Antony.

He said he has partnership in a firm ‘Sahodaya’, which renders services in providing books, stationery items, uniforms, and security cover to several schools in Punjab.“We operate as a partnership concern with many schools. The entire money towards the firm’s operational requirements is collected at my residence at Partapura. We had already deposited Rs 14 crore in the bank, and the balance Rs16.65 crore was to be deposited on March 29. Employees of SIB, Jalandhar, were counting the money for depositing it. The staff and guard from the bank were also present on the site to take the money to SIB, Jalandhar, for depositing it,” he said in the release, which was accessed by Express.

“I was forced to sign documents written in Punjabi, a language I cannot read. Initially, I was threatened I would be framed in a hawala case. I was asked to personally appear before IT officers to present detailed proof for the source of the money seized,” he said.

Cops reject claims

The police rejected Fr Antony’s allegations and called them ‘concocted’. “There is no question of misappropriation since the recovered amount was counted by the Income Tax Department and certificates were issued,” Punjab police officers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Fr Antony Madassery Punjab Police Franco Mulakkal aid tax evading

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp