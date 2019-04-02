Mulakkal-aide Father Antony accuses Punjab police of misappropriating Rs 6.65 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday for the possession of unaccounted money, Fr Antony Madassery, the close aide of nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has accused the Punjab police of misappropriation of over RS 6 crore. In a statement on Sunday, Fr Antony demanded an FIR be lodged against the officers involved and the probe be handed over to CBI.

He alleged the police on Friday recovered RS 16.65 crore from him. “South Indian Bank (SIB) officers present on the spot had counted the money using an automatic counting machine, for depositing it in the bank. However, the police later told journalists that RS 9.67 was confiscated. They have misappropriated over Rs 6.65 crore,” alleged Fr Antony.

He said he has partnership in a firm ‘Sahodaya’, which renders services in providing books, stationery items, uniforms, and security cover to several schools in Punjab.“We operate as a partnership concern with many schools. The entire money towards the firm’s operational requirements is collected at my residence at Partapura. We had already deposited Rs 14 crore in the bank, and the balance Rs16.65 crore was to be deposited on March 29. Employees of SIB, Jalandhar, were counting the money for depositing it. The staff and guard from the bank were also present on the site to take the money to SIB, Jalandhar, for depositing it,” he said in the release, which was accessed by Express.

“I was forced to sign documents written in Punjabi, a language I cannot read. Initially, I was threatened I would be framed in a hawala case. I was asked to personally appear before IT officers to present detailed proof for the source of the money seized,” he said.

Cops reject claims

The police rejected Fr Antony’s allegations and called them ‘concocted’. “There is no question of misappropriation since the recovered amount was counted by the Income Tax Department and certificates were issued,” Punjab police officers said.