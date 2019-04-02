Murder charges slapped on husband, mother-in-law

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The husband and mother-in-law of dowry death victim Thushara of Oyoor have been slapped with murder charges as investigators try to build a water tight case against the accused duo. Chandulal, 30, and Geethalal, 55, ‘Charuvila’, Chenkulam in Oyoor are currently in judicial custody and the police will seek their custody on Tuesday.

“We have collected more details of the crime as part of the efforts to secure custody. It emerged the victim was made to starve with the intention of killing her.” said district Rural police chief K G Simon.

With Section 302 now being slapped, the accused duo could be sentenced to life or awarded even the death penalty. Neighbours and Thushara’s parents had accused Chandulal and Geethalal of mistreating her.

The neighbours told police Thushara was tortured even by her in-laws and other relatives. Pooyappally police will also probe whether the death was in any way linked with black magic reportedly practised by Geethalal. The couple has two daughters- Chancy and Chinsy - and Thushara’s family has demanded the custody of kids who are currently lodged in a children’s home.