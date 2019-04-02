Home States Kerala

NDA's Thushar Vellappally to take on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Thushar is the Vice-President of SNDP Yogam, which represents the Ezhava community, which constitutes 22.60 per cent of the Kerala population.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday decided to field Thushar Vellappally, president of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Wayanad to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress chief had announced his candidature in Wayanad, which is considered a Congress bastion in Kerala.

Thushar, is the vice president of SNDP Yogam, the social organisation representing the Ezhava community, which constitutes 22.60 per cent of the Kerala population. He is the son of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who is the most influential leader of the community.

Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited Vellappally Natesan along with Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran at his residence, which triggered speculations that the SNDP Yogam will support the LDF in the Lok Sabha polls.

Announcing the candidature of Thushar, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted “With him the NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative.” “I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative,” said Amit Shah in his tweet.

“Thanks for giving me the opportunity. This behind the curtain drama of the Left and Congress we will expose to our countrymen. I am with you in this fight to eradicate foreign rule from our motherland. Namo Again,” Thushar said in his reply to Amit Shah.

NDA will use all its force to defeat Rahul: PS Sreedharan Pillai​

Welcoming the candidature of Thushar, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai said the NDA will use all its force to defeat Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. “We will ensure the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. With the guidance of our national leadership we will adopt a unique strategy for Wayanad.

The Congress is depending on the Muslim League, a party Nehru termed ‘dead horse’ to win the election. This will lead to the decline of Congress at the national level. We will expose the tie-up between Congress and the Muslim League in our campaigning in north India,” he told ‘Express’.

TAGS
