Rahul Gandhi to file his poll papers in Wayanad on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers in Wayanad on Thursday. After reaching Kozhikode on Wednesday evening, Rahul will have a closed-door meeting with the party’s senior leaders and UDF’s coalition partners.

A host of leaders including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretaries Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal Mukul Wasnik (in charge of Kerala), Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, DCC presidents T Siddique (Kozhikode) and I C Balakrishnan (Wayanad) will accompany him.

Top sources in the party, however, told Express the above list will be finalised only after the SPG’s clearance. Mullappally said: “Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary is yet to be finalised and we’ll be getting the guidelines from New Delhi soon”.