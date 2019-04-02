Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to file his poll papers in Wayanad on Thursday

Top brass of the state's Congress committee will accompany him.

Published: 02nd April 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses rally.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses rally (File Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers in Wayanad on Thursday. After reaching Kozhikode on Wednesday evening, Rahul will have a closed-door meeting with the party’s senior leaders and UDF’s coalition partners.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A host of leaders including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretaries Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal Mukul Wasnik (in charge of Kerala), Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, DCC presidents T Siddique (Kozhikode) and I C Balakrishnan (Wayanad) will accompany him.

Top sources in the party, however, told Express the above list will be finalised only after the SPG’s clearance. Mullappally said: “Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary is yet to be finalised and we’ll be getting the guidelines from New Delhi soon”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad UDF India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp