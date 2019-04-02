Rahul Wayanad entry: Congress to rework electoral strategy in Kerala

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden burst of enthusiasm the Congress workers are exhibiting across the state after party president Rahul Gandhi announced his candidature from Wayanad has sent Congress top brass back to the drawing board.

They are now carefully redrawing the party’s election strategies so that the euphoria generated from Rahul’s entry is felt across the constituencies. Party leaders hope the new-found enthusiasm will help UDF make a clean sweep in the state.

After Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad was made public, there was spontaneous eruption of joy across the state with the party local units taking out processions, bursting of crackers and distributing sweets.

Top leaders who are in charge of the party election campaign will now look to cash in on the aura created by a national leader and front-runner for the prime minister’s post contesting from the state. Political observers feel the Congress will also raise the political murders in the state to attack the CPM, especially in the northern districts.

“We are reworking our electoral strategies as the prime ministerial candidate is contesting from Wayanad and we don’t want to lose any seat,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. “We will, of course, highlight the issue of political murders being carried out by the CPM who did not spare even people from minority communities. We will also pitch the fight Rahulji is giving to Narendra Modi at the Centre,” he said.