Home States Kerala

Rahul Wayanad entry: Congress to rework electoral strategy in Kerala

Party leaders hope the new-found enthusiasm will help UDF make a clean sweep in the state.

Published: 02nd April 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden burst of enthusiasm the Congress workers are exhibiting across the state after party president Rahul Gandhi announced his candidature from Wayanad has sent Congress top brass back to the drawing board.

They are now carefully redrawing the party’s election strategies so that the euphoria generated from Rahul’s entry is felt across the constituencies. Party leaders hope the new-found enthusiasm will help UDF make a clean sweep in the state.

After Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad was made public, there was spontaneous eruption of joy across the state with the party local units taking out processions, bursting of crackers and distributing  sweets.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Top leaders who are in charge of the party election campaign will now look to cash in on the aura created by a national leader and front-runner for the prime minister’s post contesting from the state. Political observers feel the Congress will also raise the political murders in the state to attack the CPM, especially in the northern districts.

“We are reworking our electoral strategies as the prime ministerial candidate is contesting from Wayanad and we don’t want to lose any seat,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. “We will, of course, highlight the issue of political murders being carried out by the CPM who did not spare even people from minority communities. We will also pitch the fight Rahulji is giving to Narendra Modi at the Centre,” he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections Congress Kerala election strategy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp