Row forces Kendriya Vidyalayas in Kerala to suspend regular classes in April

The state state government had ordered for banning summer classes to government, aided, unaided, CBSE- and ICSE-affiliated schools in the state.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kendriya Vidyalayas’ decision to conduct regular classes in April, despite the state government’s order banning summer classes, snowballed into a major controversy on Monday forcing them shelve the plan. However, confusion prevailed when some of the KVs suspended entire classes from Tuesday to April 10, while some others cancelled classes only for two days. On Saturday (March 30), the State General Education Department issued a circular barring the classes during summer vacation for the state and central board schools.

The government said the order was applicable to government, aided, unaided, CBSE- and ICSE-affiliated schools in the state. Sources said a majority of KV schools in the state have suspended the regular classes owing to sunstroke and heat wave warning. While KV Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram suspended regular classes in April, KV at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram suspended the classes only for two days. “We have suspended classes on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to the exam valuation. The apt decision will be taken based on the decision by KV schools in the state,” said KV Pangode principal Cicy Roy Mathew. In Kochi, the KV schools have declared holidays for only two days.

They will inform the students about resumption of class only after two days.However, the state government and state Child Rights Commission are divided over the ban. The government has given an exemption to KVs from the ban as they are administered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under the Union HRD ministry. “We can’t intervene in the administrative matters of KVs. I have discussed it with the General Education secretary and the government has decided to give exemption to Kendriya Vidyalaya. Moreover, they conduct regular classes rather than vacation classes and it is their routine procedure,” DPI D Jessy Joseph told Express. Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman P Suresh said any move to conduct classes during vacation should be condemned.

“This is against basic tenets of child rights. The Commission had ordered the banning of all classes during summer vacation. The government also accepted our recommendation by issuing an order. So it is the duty of schools including KVs not to conduct classes in April and May. Unlike previous years, there are possibilities of sunstroke and heat wave. Exposing students to the sunlight is not justifiable,” said Suresh.

Take action against erring schools: Child rights panel to Education Department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Rights Commission has asked the General Education Department to take strict action against educational institutions flouting the government directive to avoid vacation classes. Commission Chairman P Suresh’s direction came in the wake of reports some schools were conducting classes despite the directive. The General Education Department had on March 29 asked all schools not to conduct classes during summer vacation. Suresh said the reported violation of the order by some schools cannot be taken lightly.

