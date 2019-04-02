Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor has total assets of over Rs 35 crore

The affidavit filed before the district collector says Tharoor has a bank deposit of over Rs 5.88 crore across various banks in the country and abroad.

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: The affidavit filed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday while submitting his nomination papers for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat showed he has assets over Rs 35 crore.

A former union minister, Tharoor, who is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha in the April 23 polls, has declared a total of Rs 34,00,22,585 as movable assets, while he has immovable assets worth Rs one crore.

According to the affidavit, his total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 3,66,21,978.

He has over Rs 15 crore investments in company shares, bonds and mutual fund investments.

He also owns two cars, the affidavit said, which also mentioned that he has Rs 25,000 as cash in hand.

Tharoor mentioned in his affidavit that his sources of income was the MP salary, UN pension, Books and Articles Royalty and fee for speeches.

The affidavit also mentions that there are two criminal cases pending against Tharoor.

In the last Lok Sabha election, Tharoor had declared total assets of about Rs 23 crore.

