Unidentified man brutally assaults three women, infant in Kerala

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Three women, who are scrap collectors, and a six-month-old infant were brutally assaulted by an unidentified man at Vellarikkundu on Monday. The women, from Tamil Nadu, were going door-to-door collecting waste plastic when the man allegedly abused and assaulted them, said an officer q u o t i n g t h e i r complaint. According to police, the victims are Savitri Subramaniam, 32, Janaki Ramakrishnan, 28, Devi Murugan, 25 and Devi’s child.

They were first admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Vellarikkundu and later shifted to the District Hospital in Kanhangad. The women are residents of Etukudukka in Cheemeni and have been scrap collectors for years, said police. Vellarikkundu police are yet to register a case. “A team has gone to the hospital to take their statement. We will file a case once they return,” said the officer.