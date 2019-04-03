 Archdiocese land deal: Lower court in Kerala registers case against Cardinal George Alencherry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, on Tuesday registered a case against Cardinal George Alencherry for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent execution of deed of transfer, on the basis of the blatant violations of the law and rampant discrepancies observed in land deals made by the Church.

Judicial first class magistrate Shibu Daniel issued the order based on a complaint filed by Joshy Varghese, a member of St Mary’s Church, Perumbavoor, which belongs to the Eranakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church. The complaint was registered for offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 423 (dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the respondents, Cardinal George Alencherry, Fr Joshy Puthuva and real estate dealer Saju Varghese, a native of Kakkanad.

The order states “There was a meeting of minds of these three accused” while observing that the complainant had, prima facie, succeeded in establishing the offence of criminal conspiracy. While the complaint had also alleged offences under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest the offender is bound to protect), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) as well, the complainant had not succeeded in establishing occurrence of these offences.

The Court order states the complainant had produced a copy of a deed of sale in connection with the sale of the property on October 31, 2016, in which the sale consideration was Rs 3.99 crore, and that the entire sale consideration had been received by the Cardinal (1st respondent) from Saju (the 3rd respondent) through the amount remitted by Saju in the bank account of the Archdiocese.

However, the account statement summoned by the complainant and produced by the present Procurator of the Archdiocese showed that on account of the aforesaid property, a sum of Rs 3,99,700 alone was remitted by Saju on October 28, 2016. The remaining amount was remitted by Saju into the account of the Archdiocese on various dates, starting from January 27, 2017 up to March 22, 2018.

The Court observed the recital in the deed that the entire sale of consideration has been received was not correct. As per the order, the Court observed the breach of trust can only be held as criminal, as the provisions prescribed for dealing with immovable properties of the Archdiocese have been violated, which resulted in unlawful gain for Saju. As a statement regarding the receipt of consideration of Rs 3.99 crore was made when in fact the amount received was only Rs 3,99,700 as on the date of execution of the deed, the complainant had succeeded in prima facie establishing the offence of fraudulent execution of deed under Section 423 of the IPC, the court observed.

Priests move Kerala HC to quash FIR against them

KOCHI: Fr Paul Thelakkat, former spokesperson for the Syro-Malabar Church, and Bishop Jacob Manathodath, Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, on Tuesday approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against them for allegedly forging documents against Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry.

The police registered the case based on the allegation they forged certain documents to give an impression the head of the Syro-Malabar Church was maintaining an account and several transactions were effected in the accounts, and placed before the Synod of Syro Malabar Church to defame the Cardinal and the Church and it’s institutions.