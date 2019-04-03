2019 LS polls: NOTA decisive factor in Kerala? Nay, say analysts

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The last time a call to vote for NOTA (none of the above) was heard in the backdrop of the Alappad coastal area residents’ long fight against sand mining. When the struggle was raging, a section of activists launched a social media campaign urging people to press NOTA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a protest against the apathy of political parties.

Though the campaign lost its momentum eventually, the NOTA option has indeed made mainstream political parties a bit nervous as it can play a crucial role in deciding their prospects. In the 2014 general elections, NOTA votes proved to be a decisive factor in the electoral outcome in Kannur and Vadakara constituencies by exceeding the winning margin. Later, in the 2016 Assembly polls, at least four constituencies polled more NOTA votes than the victory margin of the winning candidates.

However, political analysts say the NOTA option may not play a crucial role in this election. “One cannot assume the entire votes polled for NOTA would have gone in favour of the candidate of a particular party. They would have gone to the candidates of various outfits. Hence, this option will not be a decisive factor,” said political analyst and former Kerala University Pro-VC J Prabhash.

Prabhash also dismissed the view that youths, especially first-time voters, prefer NOTA, terming it as a conventional perspective and citing youths’ active participation in the poll campaigns of certain political outfits.NOTA option was introduced in 2013 and, in the last LS polls, as many as 2,10,563 voters across the state exercised the right to reject all candidates in the fray. “The people and groups who always take a neutral line in the elections have called to cast the votes to either UDF or LDF as part of their poll strategy. Hence, NOTA will not play a decisive role,” said political observer N M Pearson.

As many as 7,026 NOTA votes were polled in Kannur, where P K Sreemathy of the LDF won by a margin of 6,566 votes, in a neck and neck race with UDF candidate K Sudhakaran. In Vadakara constituency, where Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran prevailed over CPM’s A N Shamseer, the number of NOTA votes was 6,107, almost twice the winning margin of 3,306. The highest number of NOTA votes, 21,829, was polled in the Malappuram LS constituency where the late E Ahamed of the IUML won by the highest margin of 1,94,739.In the last Assembly polls, a whopping 1,07,239 NOTA votes, about 0.53 per cent of the total votes, were polled.