CPI(M) aims to achieve three-pronged target: Senior leader S Ramachandran Pillai

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The three points which the CPM is trying to achieve in this elections are ensuring the defeat of the BJP, to secure maximum seats and garner maximum votes for the party and to form a secular government in which the Left parties play an influential role, said CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

“This is an election of great importance for the country as the BJP and other Hindutva forces are raising a serious threat to the secular credentials of this country,” Pillai told reporters hereAs of now, the three points the CPM aim to achieve could be attainable considering the political situation in the country.

During the 2014 elections, the total percentage of votes scored by all the allies of the NDA, along with the BJP, was 38 per cent. That means, 62 per cent of the people of India voted against Modi and company, he said. What the Left parties are looking for is the co-ordination of these votes in favour of a secular front, said Pillai.