DRI team probing Kerala link behind seizure of 200 kg gold in Mumbai

A DRI Mumbai team had arrested eight persons from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who allegedly smuggled gold as metal scrap.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team from Mumbai is stationed in Kochi as part of the investigation into the seizure of over 200 kg gold from a gang headed by a Perumbavoor native in Mumbai last week. The DRI team has been checking the assets owned by Nazir Aliyar, a Dubai based businessman who is suspected to be the kingpin of the gold smuggling racket. 

According to sources, the DRI Mumbai team had arrested eight persons from Maharashtra and Gujarat, who allegedly smuggled gold as metal scrap. “During the investigation, it was revealed the gang was headed by a Nazir Aliyar who owns several business establishments in Perumbavoor. The team from Mumbai checked the houses and business establishments of Aliyar in Perumbavoor on Monday and Tuesday,” an officer said.

The DRI is also on the search for some Keralites suspected to be part of the gang headed by Aliyar. Some of them are based in the UAE. “Apart from the DRI Mumbai unit, an investigation into gold smuggling by the gang through Kerala is also being checked by the DRI unit in Kochi,” an officer said.

Hot on pursuit

  • The DRI team has been checking the assets owned by Nazir Aliyar, the suspected kingpin of the gold smuggling racket.
  • The DRI is also on the search for some Keralites suspected to be part of the gang headed by Aliyar.
