Home States Kerala

Finally, authorities to crack whip on low quality food containers in Kerala

Officials said that the food safety department was focusing more on the quality of food and now it will also analyse the quality of containers.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

The grab of the Express report on March 31

The grab of the Express report on March 31

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Taking serious note of the low quality containers used to serve and distribute food, the State Food Safety Department has decided to check the quality of the containers. Express had reported on Sunday that paper containers used to serve food from restaurants are being made from imported paper waste.

Speaking to Express, Food Safety Commissioner Rathan U Kelkar said until now the department was focusing more on the quality of food and now it will also analyse the quality of containers. A study conducted by a city-based NGO Thanal had found paper plates and container lids made from imported paper waste from other countries have made their way into the food chain. 

“The quality of the containers will be analysed in a lab to see if they are of food grade quality. If we identify these paper plates are not fit to be used, we will identify the brands involved in this and take action against them. A proper ground study needs to be carried out,” said Kelkar. Even while maintaining the containers never came into the purview of the enforcement wing, he said anything that was part of the food chain fell in the purview of the Food Safety and Securities Act.

“The containers are also part of the food chain. We have been focusing on raw materials, food quality and such. But not on the plates,” he said.The study led by V Nikhilesh Paliath, programme coordinator, Thanal, had found that paper waste imported from 25 countries is being reused as paper plates and food container covers in the state. 

According to the study, paper waste was being imported under the guise of ‘material for recycling’ and was being used to manufacture food containers. The report was submitted to the Food Safety Commissioner on Tuesday. Kelkar said he will check with big distributors to identify the source of the paper plates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Food Safety Commissioner Kerala Food Safety Department Kerala food containers safety Food containers quality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp