Kerala High Court seeks CBI view on Periya Youth Congress leaders death probe

The police have so far arrested nine out of the 10 accused in the case with the remaining person suspected to be living in the Middle East.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s view on a probe by the agency into the Periya double murder. The court sought the view, when a petition filed by the parents of the slain Youth Congress leader Kripesh and Sarat Lal from Periya, Kasargod, came up for hearing.The court also directed the state government to file a statement explaining the progress of the current investigation.

Government pleader S Sajju submitted that the police have so far arrested nine out of the 10 accused in the case. The remaining one is thought to be living in the Middle East. The court will take up the case on April 12. T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioners, submitted the twin murder was meticulously planned by district CPM leaders in association with a local leader.

They employed a gang of goons to commit the crime. When the crime branch headed by SP Mohammed Rafeek started the investigation and recorded the statement of the petitioner, the investigation officer was removed from the team.

Thereafter, the entire team was re-constituted with officers who toed the CPM’s line. The parents had sent representation to the government requesting a CBI probe, but no action was taken on their request. Seeking a CBI probe, petitioners said the probe is moving at a snail’s pace as the investigation officers have not taken any steps to uncover the conspiracy behind the murder.

