Nepotism: Kerala High Court asks Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to file affidavit

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau to file an affidavit explaining the action, if any taken, on the complaint alleging nepotism against Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the appointment of his relative KT Adeeb as general manager of the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.

Justice P Ubaid issued the order on the petition filed by PK Firoz of Kozhikode seeking to initiate Vigilance probe against the Minister under Prevention of Corruption Act. The petitioner submitted all actions which led to the appointment of Adeeb on deputation basis to the service of the Corporation were illegal and as a result of corruption.

According to him, he had brought out the commission of a cognizable offence before the Vigilance and they failed to register an FIR and conduct an investigation. He pointed out Adeeb even did not appear for the interview. However, he was given appointment on request by exhibiting favouritism and nepotism by abusing the position of Jaleel as a minister.

The court directed the petitioner to file an affidavit explaining whether anybody has so far challenged the deputation appointment and challenged the government order by which the required qualification for appointment was modified or diluted by the government. The court asked whether the appointment was a regular appointment governed by rules or procedure, or only a posting on deputation which comes within the privilege and prerogative of the government, wherein the posting or appointing authority can pick and choose from among the persons having the required qualification. The court asked whether the appointee, against whom the petitioner wants prosecution, had derived any undue advantage or illegal benefit from the post.