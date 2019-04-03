Home States Kerala

Priyanka to be with Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad when he files poll papers on Thursday

AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik will also be in Kozhikode to review the arrangements.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Jan Sankalp Rally in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi to Kalpetta where he will file his nomination for Wayanad constituency on Thursday. AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik (in charge of Kerala) will reach Kozhikode early on Wednesday to review the arrangements.

“Rahul will reach Kozhikode on Wednesday night and meet the UDF leaders. On Thursday, he’ll go to Kalpetta via helicopter and file nomination before the Wayanad District Collector at 10 am. He will later address a UDF meeting at Kalpetta,” said a Congress functionary.

