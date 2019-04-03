Home States Kerala

Temperature to rise by 2 to 30 degrees Celsius in Kerala on Wednesday

Temperatures in Alappuzha and Palakkad may increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from normal as Kasargod peaked peaked at 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd April 2019 02:48 AM

Thermometer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Kasargod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur will see an increase in temperature on Wednesday. The IMD said the temperature would rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in these districts.

The temperature in Alappuzha and Palakkad could increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from normal, it said. On Tuesday, the temperature in Kasargod peaked at 1 pm when the mercury touched 33 degrees Celsius. Officers in the district asked people to take precaution from the fiery sun. In a statement, the district administration gave a list of dos and don’ts to beat the heat.

