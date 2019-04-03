Temperature to rise by 2 to 30 degrees Celsius in Kerala on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Kasargod, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur will see an increase in temperature on Wednesday. The IMD said the temperature would rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in these districts.

The temperature in Alappuzha and Palakkad could increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from normal, it said. On Tuesday, the temperature in Kasargod peaked at 1 pm when the mercury touched 33 degrees Celsius. Officers in the district asked people to take precaution from the fiery sun. In a statement, the district administration gave a list of dos and don’ts to beat the heat.