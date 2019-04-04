Home States Kerala

2018 Kerala Floods man-made report: CM Pinarayi Vijayan rubbishes hype, backs dam management

The Chief Minister said that some people trying to create confusion over report to derive political mileage during election; courts have to adjudicate on issue.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought to rubbish attempts to highlight the amicus curiae report, which faulted simultaneous opening of dams for the flood devastation last year, saying it was meant to corner the government in an election year. 

“There are people trying to create confusion over the report. It is the courts which have to adjudicate on the issue. Those creating confusion are trying to derive political mileage during election and people realise their actual motive,” he told reporters here.

ALSO READ| Kerala floods man-made report: Joseph, who was the first to blame official apathy, stands vindicated

He said people who tried to block local, national and international aid to the state in its rebuilding efforts are behind the allegations. “The amicus curiae’s role is limited to providing legal aid to the High Court to collect information. It  need not have a bearing on the verdict. The court can accept or reject the report,” he said.

Pinarayi said the rescue and rehabilitation work carried out by the state was lauded across the globe. “Experts from IIT Madras, Central Water Commission and the UN agencies. who looked into the causes of the flooding, stated it was due to unprecedented rainfall which resulted in the rivers bursting their banks,” he said.

Hence, the management of dams cannot be blamed for the devastation. Also, people were warned well in advance of the impending rain havoc. Pinarayi said the government is weighing the CWC recommendation on setting up route curve for dams to manage water during floods and building dams across the Pampa, Achankovil, Chalakudy and Periyar.

A politically-motivated report, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

PATHANAMTHITTA: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday said the Amicus Curiae report on the flood was politically-motivated and ill-timed. Kodiyeri told reporters instead of submitting the report to the High Court, the motive behind making it public was with vested interests. Expressing doubts over the objective behind making the report public during poll time, the credentials of the Amicus Curiae were suspicious, Kodiyeri said.

He said the CWC report and the Centre’s report clearly indicated the flood of August was due to heavy rain. Countering the point against the report, Kodiyeri said releasing water from dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board and Irrigation Department started way back in June. Making the argument clear, the CPM leader said the floods of 1924, the worst ever before the latest 2018, was caused by heavy rain and there was hardly any dam then. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods man made report 2018 Kerala Floods Kerala floods manmade report Kerala Floods dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp