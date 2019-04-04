2019 LS polls: Kerala BJP leader K Surendran to resubmit nomination papers today

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: BJP leader K Surendran, the NDA candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, will file his nomination papers again on Thursday post the revelation a total 243 cases have been registered against him.

BJP spokesperson MS Kumar said Surendran had earlier filed two sets of nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Pathanamthitta, in which he had listed 20 cases against him.

“Surendran will file two sets of nomination papers on Thursday,” Kumar said. He also lambasted the LDF Government for framing 223 new, “fake” cases against Surendran in connection with the statewide hartal called on January 3 in protest against the entry of two women of ‘restricted age’ in Sabarimala temple.

“The slapping of fake cases, something unheard of in the state, aims at spoiling Surendran’s chances of contesting the election. The fake cases have been registered for Surendran’s alleged involvement in calling the hartal. However, it was called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi,” Kumar told mediapersons here. He said BJP will oppose the slapping of fake cases against Surendran politically.