Home States Kerala

2019 LS polls: Kerala BJP leader K Surendran to resubmit nomination papers today

The Pathanamthitta NDA candidate was revealed to have a total 243 cases been registered against him.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: BJP leader K Surendran, the NDA candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, will file his nomination papers again on Thursday post the revelation a total 243 cases have been registered against him.

BJP spokesperson MS Kumar said Surendran had earlier filed two sets of nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Pathanamthitta, in which he had listed 20 cases against him.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Surendran will file two sets of nomination papers on Thursday,” Kumar said. He also lambasted the LDF Government for framing 223 new, “fake” cases against Surendran in connection with the statewide hartal called on January 3 in protest against the entry of two women of ‘restricted age’ in Sabarimala temple.

“The slapping of fake cases, something unheard of in the state, aims at spoiling Surendran’s chances of contesting the election. The fake cases have been registered for Surendran’s alleged involvement in calling the hartal. However, it was called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi,” Kumar told mediapersons here. He said BJP will oppose the slapping of fake cases against Surendran politically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Surendran Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp