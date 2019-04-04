A party’s policies, programmes not influenced by the colour of its flag: IUML leader Dr MK Muneer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leade of Indian Union Muslim League and deputy leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Dr MK Muneer has said that the policies and programmes of a political party are not influenced by the colour of its flag or the name of the party. He was responding to the allegations raised during the course of the election the flag of the Muslim League and its name are communal. Muneer was addressing journalists during ‘Janayatham 2019’ meet-the-press programme of Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Wednesday.

The senior leader said the Muslim League is a political party with definite programmes and policies and it has not kept anyone away considering the person’s caste or religion. He also said the BJP is an excellent name but is highly communal in its policies and programmes and added the SDPI has both socialism and democracy in its name but is a communal political party which cannot be accepted.

Muneer also charged the CPM on its opposition to the candidature of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad and said the CPM should support the Congress and UDF candidates in all the 20 constituencies for giving strength to the secular forces to remove the fascist regime of Narendra Modi. He also said even in West Bengal it is the CPM which had backed out from a probable alliance with the Congress and said this is the attitude of that party.

He also charged the BJP allegation that Rahul is subservient to the Muslim League. He said the people of Wayanad constituency are living in communal harmony and there is no need for dividing people in the name of religion.