Home States Kerala

A party’s policies, programmes not influenced by the colour of its flag: IUML leader Dr MK Muneer

The deputy leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly said that the IUML has not kept anyone away considering the person’s caste or religion.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. MK Muneer

Dr. MK Muneer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior leade of Indian Union Muslim League and deputy leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Dr MK Muneer has said that the policies and programmes of a political party are not influenced by the colour of its flag or the name of the party. He was responding to the allegations raised during the course of the election the flag of the Muslim League and its name are communal. Muneer was addressing journalists during ‘Janayatham 2019’ meet-the-press programme of Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Wednesday.

The senior leader said the Muslim League is a political party with definite programmes and policies and it has not kept anyone away considering the person’s caste or religion. He also said the BJP is an excellent name but is highly communal in its policies and programmes and added the SDPI has both socialism and democracy in its name but is a communal political party which cannot be accepted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Muneer also charged the CPM on its opposition to the candidature of Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad and said the CPM should support the Congress and UDF candidates in all the 20 constituencies for giving strength to the secular forces to remove the fascist regime of Narendra Modi. He also said even in West Bengal it is the CPM which had backed out from a probable alliance with the Congress and said this is the attitude of that party.

He also charged the BJP allegation that Rahul is subservient to the Muslim League. He said the people of Wayanad constituency are living in communal harmony and there is no need for dividing people in the name of religion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janayatham 2019 Thiruvananthapuram Press Club Indian Union Muslim League Dr MK Muneer Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp