Home States Kerala

Elephant in the room: Wayanad tribals say chasing away jumbos more important than welcoming Rahul 

The tribals said they have been facing problems due to attacks by elephants and they have decided not to cast votes this time as there is no use of participating in elections.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

A herd of elephants| File Photo

By PTI

WAYANAD: Kerala's Wayanad has shot to limelight with Rahul Gandhi choosing the tribal-dominated constituency, but forest dwellers here remain oblivious to heated political discussions over the Congress chief's move to go down south, saying food, shelter and fighting elephant attacks are issues of priority for them.

Tribals constitute around 18 per cent population of the Wayanad district. The Lok Sabha seat has two Assembly segments -- Sultan Bathery and Mananthavadi -- which are reserved for them.

"We don't have shelters or good habitation. There are no roads, no proper drinking water. We do not have much hope in them (politicians)," said a tribal man living in the forests of Wayanad.

According to a tribal woman, the main issue is fighting elephant attacks. "We face problems due to attacks by elephants at our homes inside the forest. We won't cast vote this time. There is no use of participating in elections," she said.

ALSO READ | Rahul begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination

The area is home to tribals for centuries and the ethnic groups they belong to are Paniyas, Kurumas, Adiyars, Kurichyas and Kattunaikkans.

"Traditionally, Wayanad is the land of tribals. They were never bothered about owning the land in their name but now they have become alien in their own land," Dr Jithendranath, who has been working for the tribals in Wayanad for over four decades, said.

The Sulthan Bathery-based doctor said issues like malnutrition were still prevalent among the tribals in the area.

The staple food of the tribals are meat and fruits, but the government, through various programmes, distribute items like milk powder and rice, forcing them to change their food habits.

"They cannot survive merely on such food items. They have no use of milk powder or rice. Malnutrition is highest among them," he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He urged party leaders prepping for the elections in Wayanad to first learn their dialects as he feels that is the only way to understand and solve their basic problems. "Please don't see them as vote banks," he said.

To take on Gandhi, while LDF has fielded CPI candidate P P Suneer from the seat, Thushar Vellapally of the BDJS is the NDA candidate.

Congress's M I Shanavas, who died last November after a long illness, has been a two-time MP from the seat.

He won the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 by defeating CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by over 20,000 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Wayanad Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp