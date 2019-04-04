Home States Kerala

Increasing mercury level in Kerala reduces productivity in milch cattle

With green grass supply getting scarce during summer, in order to prevent Vitamin A deficiency, experts feel that fish oil should be supplemented to the cattle feed.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle grazing at an open space near Perumbavoor. The Animal Husbandry Department has issued guidelines to prevent animals from getting sunstroke

Cattle grazing at an open space near Perumbavoor. The Animal Husbandry Department has issued guidelines to prevent animals from getting sunstroke | Albin Mathew

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: The increasing mercury level is having an adverse effect on cattle and the productivity and health of dairy animals are drastically affected, say experts. Because of the increasing temperature levels, the energy that the cattle gain from the feed is wasted by panting and sweating, resulting in a 50 per cent reduction in milk production.

The excessive heat and humid conditions will also lead to low quantity food intake by the animals, increasing consumption of water, change in blood hormone concentration and increase in body temperature.

“During summer, the milk production is reduced to the extent of 50 per cent as the crossbred or exotic animals are more prone to heat stress losses compared to indigenous cattle. The Animal Husbandry Department has already issued a set of guidelines that the farmers should adopt to tackle the issue,” said Smita Sivadasan, Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Husbandry), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam.

As per the guidelines, the animals should not be tied in open places for grazing, where they are directly exposed to sunlight, especially between 11 am and 3 pm - the hottest hours of the day. “Let them graze during cooler parts of the day early in the morning and in the evening. Similarly, transportation should be avoided in hotter parts of the day,” she added.

Since, green grass supply is scarce during summer, in order to prevent Vitamin A deficiency, fish oil should be supplemented to the cattle feed. “Fresh, clean and cool water should be supplied to the cattle. Proper animal housing/sheds should be provided. Shades of trees will also provide ideal protection from radiant heat,” said Smita.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala milch cattle Kerala Animal Husbandry Kerala heat wave Kerala summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp