Joint Christian Council asks Kerala government to implement Church Act 

The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a group working for reformed Christian Churches, on Wednesday demanded implementation of the Church Act.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Joint Christian Council (JCC), a group working for reformed Christian Churches, on Wednesday demanded implementation of the Church Act. JCC office-bearers claimed vote bank politics is preventing parties from supporting the Act.

JCC working chief George Kattikaran said even the common believers want the government to implement the Church Act, but they hesitate to support it openly. According to JCC vice-president Bobin Varghese, the Kerala Government should implement the Madras High Court directive regarding the payment of income tax by priests. 

