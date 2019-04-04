Kerala: Amul ad hits bulls eye with utterly Wayanad taste!

Jijo Malayil By

KOCHI: Amul has always used contemporary events laced lavishly with satire to capture the imagination of the masses. Be it Bollywood, sports or politics, it would be ideal to say Amul girl for the past five decades has kept up with current affairs with its witty one-liners that subtly end up promoting its products.

Capturing the pulse of the public, Amul has brought out an ad demonstrating RaGa’s entry into Wayanad, a far cry from how he was pictured by the brand in 2011, when the scion of the Gandhi family was taking baby steps in politics.

At that time, Amul came up with a different ad, on the back of VS Achuthanandan calling Rahul a ‘baby’ when he was in Kerala to campaign for the UDF in the Assembly elections. The ad had the Amul girl and Rahul sitting together in a striking car being blocked by the veteran Communist leader. The headline read: “They are both Amul babies.”

A term which has been widely referred to someone being constantly spoon-fed by their patrons. The UDF won the elections to form the government with Oommen Chandy as the Chief Minister.

Fast forward to 2019, with RaGa’s entry to Wayanad, a move which is considered to create ripple effects for the party in South India, a candidate with a chance to be the next Prime Minister of the country has been portrayed as a confident campaigner. The headline reads: ‘Wayanad have it with butter?’, and the tagline: ‘Amethi ka paratha’.