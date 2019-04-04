Home States Kerala

Kerala Police begins investigation on LDF convenor Vijayaraghavan comments

The police have also started working on the complaint by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

LDF, Dalits

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Tirur DySP T Biju Bhaskar has begun an investigation into a complaint filed by Alathur UDF candidate Remya Haridas against LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan for making derogatory comments against her in an election convention at Ponnani recently. Remya had filed a complaint to the Chief Election Officer and Alathur DySP on Tuesday. The DySP forwarded the complaint to Malappuram SP Pratheesh Kumar who handed over the investigation to the Tirur DySP. The District Police Chief has sought a detailed inquiry report from the DySP in two days.

“The probe is on. We have recorded Remya’s statement today. The report will be immediately submitted to the District Police Chief,” said Biju. In her plaint, Remya sought legal action against Vijayaraghavan for outraging her modesty as a woman and tainting her public image.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chennithala’s complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera had handed over the complaint filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in connection with LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan’s alleged controversial remarks against UDF’s Alathur candidate Remya Haridas, to the Thrissur range IG. The IG handed over the complaint to the Malappuram SP who has asked the Tirur DySp to initiate a probe into it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Vijayaraghavan Remya Haridas Kerala Police Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp