Kerala Police begins investigation on LDF convenor Vijayaraghavan comments

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Tirur DySP T Biju Bhaskar has begun an investigation into a complaint filed by Alathur UDF candidate Remya Haridas against LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan for making derogatory comments against her in an election convention at Ponnani recently. Remya had filed a complaint to the Chief Election Officer and Alathur DySP on Tuesday. The DySP forwarded the complaint to Malappuram SP Pratheesh Kumar who handed over the investigation to the Tirur DySP. The District Police Chief has sought a detailed inquiry report from the DySP in two days.

“The probe is on. We have recorded Remya’s statement today. The report will be immediately submitted to the District Police Chief,” said Biju. In her plaint, Remya sought legal action against Vijayaraghavan for outraging her modesty as a woman and tainting her public image.

Chennithala’s complaint

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Loknath Behera had handed over the complaint filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in connection with LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan’s alleged controversial remarks against UDF’s Alathur candidate Remya Haridas, to the Thrissur range IG. The IG handed over the complaint to the Malappuram SP who has asked the Tirur DySp to initiate a probe into it.