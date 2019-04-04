Home States Kerala

Kozhikode NDA candidate KP Prakash Babu files papers from Kottarakara prison

Prakash Babu was accused in the violence in Sabarimala and he also has acriminal case pending in Nadapuram.

Kozhikode BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu

Kozhikode BJP candidate KP Prakash Babu (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: NDA candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat and an accused in the violence in Sabarimala KP Prakash Babu took the oath of nomination before the jail authorities in Kottarakara Sub-Jail on Tuesday evening.

The arrangements for nomination were made after a lower court in Ranni approved his request on Tuesday. Earlier, the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court had permitted Prakash Babu, who is in prison, to file his nomination papers for the polls.

He nominated his delegates, signed the nomination papers and took the oath before the prison authorities. “We have received a receipt for the oath taken and submitted before the jail warden,” said Advocate Arul who facilitated the procedure. Meanwhile, the police took Prakash Babu to Kozhikode in connection with a criminal case in Nadapuram on Wednesday. He will be presented before a court there on Thursday.

