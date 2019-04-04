Kozhikode NDA candidate KP Prakash Babu files papers from Kottarakara prison

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: NDA candidate for Kozhikode Lok Sabha seat and an accused in the violence in Sabarimala KP Prakash Babu took the oath of nomination before the jail authorities in Kottarakara Sub-Jail on Tuesday evening.

The arrangements for nomination were made after a lower court in Ranni approved his request on Tuesday. Earlier, the Ranni First Class Magistrate Court had permitted Prakash Babu, who is in prison, to file his nomination papers for the polls.

He nominated his delegates, signed the nomination papers and took the oath before the prison authorities. “We have received a receipt for the oath taken and submitted before the jail warden,” said Advocate Arul who facilitated the procedure. Meanwhile, the police took Prakash Babu to Kozhikode in connection with a criminal case in Nadapuram on Wednesday. He will be presented before a court there on Thursday.