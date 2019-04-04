Home States Kerala

LDF seeks action against Kozhikode UDF candidate MK Raghavan caught in bribery scandal

A news channel aired visuals in which the Congress MP was seen allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from two persons at his house.

Published: 04th April 2019 03:49 PM

Kozhikode UDF candidate MK Raghavan turned emotional when media persons raised questions regarding the bribery allegation in a press meet held at Kozhikode DCC office

Kozhikode UDF candidate MK Raghavan turned emotional when media persons raised questions regarding the bribery allegation in a press meet held at Kozhikode DCC office ( Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The LDF district committee has sought action against Kozhikode MP and UDF candidate MK Raghavan in the wake of a news channel airing a video in which he is seen negotiating a bribe. CPM leader Elamaram Kareem told journalists: “Raghavan must resign from the LS and face investigation. He doesn’t deserve to be in the post. The Congress should withdraw his candidature.

He also admitted his election expenditure would run into crores of rupees which is against the rules on poll expenditure.” “It has been revealed the Congress is using huge sums of black money in the election. The LDF will soon lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India, State Chief Electoral Officer and the District Election Officer seeking legal action against him for violating the rules on poll expenditure,” he said.

The visuals aired by a private television channel on Wednesday,  showed Raghavan discussing the expenditure for elections with undercover reporters who approached him seeking his help to buy 15 acres of land in Kozhikode for a ‘client’ to set up a five-star hotel. 

Kareem also brushed aside Raghavan’s statements the CPM district committee was behind the sting operation. “There is no need for the CPM to play such a dirty game. If anyone proves the involvement of any party man, he will be ousted from the party immediately,” he said. 

