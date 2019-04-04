Man sets 22-year-old woman on fire in Thrissur for refusing to accept his love

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl was set ablaze by a man in an act of vengeance for refusing to accept his love, at Chiyyaram in Thrissur on Thursday.

Neethu, who is a student of Axis Engineering College at Kodakara was set on fire by Nidheesh, who had been repeatedly pestering her with love requests for many days.

According to the police, Nidheesh came to meet Neethu in the morning and had a quarrel with her. Suddenly, Nidheesh poured petrol and set her on fire and tried to escape. However, the neighbours who arrived immediately were able to stop him from absconding. The police has taken Nidheesh into custody. The girl was found dead in the bathroom inside the house.

"We heard the screams of the girl and rushed to her, but found her in burns. Though Nidheesh tried to escape, we followed him and managed to run away,-" said the close relative of the family who lives next to her.