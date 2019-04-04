Home States Kerala

Rahul's Wayanad candidature a 'short-sighted' decision: D Raja

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a host of Congress leaders, filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Thursday morning.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

CPI National Secretary D Raja will visit the state

CPI National Secretary D Raja will visit the state.| Express File Photo

By PTI

WAYANAD: CPI leader D Raja has attacked the Congress for pitching its president Rahul Gandhi against the Left candidate in the April 23 Lok Sabha election from the coffee-rich high-altitude constituency of Wayanad in Kerala and said it was a "short-sighted" decision.

"What is the message the Congress wants to convey to the whole nation by fielding Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad? In a way, they are subjecting Gandhi to embarrassment by forcing him to fight CPI and the Left," Raja told PTI in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a host of Congress leaders, filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Thursday morning.

P P Suneer of the CPI is the LDF candidate from the constituency while the BJP-NDA has fielded Thushar Vellappally.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Asked if the left was considering to withdraw its candidate, Raja said, "No way!" "We will not withdraw our candidate and his campaign is in full swing," he said.

Describing the Congress decision to field its president from Wayanad as "short-sighted", Raja said the Left has been consistently saying that all secular democratic forces should fight and defeat the BJP and its allies.

"The primary objective must be to defeat the BJP and its NDA allies to save the Constitution, democracy and secular fabric of the country.

"What is the perspective of the Congress in choosing Gandhi for Wayanad? The arguments and reasons, given by the Congress, are not at all convincing; and absurd," Raja, who is in Kerala in connection with the election campaign, said.

ALSO READ | 'Won't speak against CPM, I'm in Wayanad with message of unity': Rahul

They are saying it is for the unity of the country, he said, adding that they should have chosen a constituency in Jammu and Kashmir or Lakshadweep, he said.

After filing his nomination, Gandhi, 48, said he will "absorb all the attacks" and will not speak against Left parties during his campaign.

He said he was contesting from Wayanad, in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, to send a "message of unity".

But Raja asked why the Congress did not choose Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, where the BJP is in the field, or a seat in Karnataka, where the fight is between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attacking Gandhi, saying he had chosen a constituency where Hindus were not in majority and that the Congress chief was running away from Amethi, the 69-year-old Left leader said.

The Congress has also subjected Gandhi to a barrage of criticism from Modi and the RSS on one side and forced him to contest against the Left on the other, he said.

"The decision is wrong and it has nothing to do with strengthening the cause of secularism," Raja added.

Wayanad district is in the north-eastern part of Kerala and is home to various tribal groups. The area was badly affected by last year's floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI D Raja congress BJP Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp