Rights activists in Kerala want fact-finding inquiry to Maoist encounters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Back-to-back encounter deaths of CPI (Maoist) leaders in Kerala have raised many eyebrows. Now, with the Kerala Police taking a defensive stand against revealing details about the encounter killing of alleged Maoist leader CP Jaleel on March 7 in Wayanad, a national-level human rights organisation has started legal proceedings to enable them to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the encounter.

According to the Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR), though they approached the state police seeking permission for a fact-finding committee to visit the encounter site and interact with local people, the police did not entertain their request and did not allow them access to the spot. “In Kerala, the police are not cooperating with us to conduct an enquiry into the encounter death of Jaleel. So we have moved the High Court seeking a direction to the state police to assist in conducting the inquiry,” said OPDR vice-president Sabi Joseph.

However, senior cops said access to the crime scene was restricted as the police probe was still on and they could not allow anyone to tamper with the evidence.

Petition by OPDR

In the plea submitted before the court, Sabi said, “Authorities are trying to hush up the matter as the deceased is from a minority community and his relatives cannot influence them. Since the deceased has been branded a Maoist, people are made to believe the police action was legitimate and justified. The matter has to be brought into public domain by shedding light on truth.”