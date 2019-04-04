Wayanad NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally files nomination

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally, the NDA candidate in Wayanad, filed his nomination before District Collector AR Ajayakumar here on Wednesday. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad expecting a consolidation of Muslim votes. But that is not going to happen. He has not understood the people here. People belonging to different religions live here in harmony. We (NDA) are committed towards the development and welfare of all people,”Thushar Vellappally said.

“There is a clandestine understanding between CPM and Congress. It is because of this, LDF has fielded an insignificant candidate in the constituency.” Thushar said. “BDJS workers had started booth-level work in the constituency long back,” he said. He was accompanied by BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and other local leaders of the BJP and BDJS.