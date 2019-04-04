Home States Kerala

Wayanad NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally files nomination

Thushar alleged that there is a 'clandestine understanding' between CPM and Congress.

Published: 04th April 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally, the NDA candidate in Wayanad, filed his nomination before District Collector AR Ajayakumar here on Wednesday.  “Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad expecting a consolidation of Muslim votes. But that is not going to happen. He has not understood the people here. People belonging to different religions live here in harmony. We (NDA) are committed towards the development and welfare of all people,”Thushar Vellappally said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“There is a clandestine understanding between CPM and Congress. It is because of this, LDF has fielded an insignificant candidate in the constituency.” Thushar said. “BDJS workers had started booth-level work in the constituency long back,” he said. He was accompanied by BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and other local leaders of the BJP and BDJS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thushar Vellappally NDA Wayanad candidate Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp