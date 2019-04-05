Home States Kerala

cVIGIL app a hit among vigilant voters in Kerala

Till now, complaints include display of firearms, intimidation, distribution of gifts/coupons and paid news.

Screenshot of the cVigil app

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cVIGIL app launched by the Election Commission of India to enable citizens to report violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) has so far turned out to be a hit in the state. As per the data available with the Chief Electoral Office - Kerala, a total of 13,065 incidents were reported through the app since March 10, when the MCC came into force. Meanwhile, of the total incidents reported, the cases that were found genuine by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer are 11,470. 

“cVIGIL app is a super hit in the state. The people are well aware of such an app and we are getting a good response. But the problem is sometimes bogus incidents also get reported. This should have to be avoided as it might affect the functioning of the surveillance teams as they have to devote their valuable time for inquiring such false cases,” said Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer - Kerala. 

As per the data consolidated by the Election Commission, the most number of cases uploaded via the cVIGIL app is from Ernakulam district - 5,348. Of this, genuine cases were 5,128. The least number of cases was reported from Wayanad - 79. Of this, genuine cases numbered 51. 

“The complaints people register through cVIGIL app fall under 16 categories. The respective District Contact Centre upon the receipt of the complaint cross-checks its authenticity and initiates further action,” said an officer with the Chief Electoral Office.

Interestingly, the complaints include display of firearms, intimidation, distribution of gifts/coupons and paid news.

  • Seven candidates of the 2016 Assembly polls in Wayanad were asked to pay fines on Thursday. They will be levied the expenses incurred by the district administration for removing their campaign materials from various locations
  • 303 nominations were filed in the state for the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and on Thursday, the last day, 149 nominations were filed. The largest number of nominations (14) were filed for Attingal constituency
