Home States Kerala

Floods, farm distress dominate voters’ minds in Chalakudy

Incumbent MP Innocent from the CPI(M) may find the going tough this time around.

Published: 05th April 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

A group of villagers engaged in a heated political discussion at Aiyur near Perumbavoor

A group of villagers engaged in a heated political discussion at Aiyur near Perumbavoor | Albin Mathew

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chalakudy is a tricky parliamentary constituency for the candidates to reach out to voters geographically; in some parts, it stretches deep into the Ernakulam constituency so much so that posters of both the Ernakulam and the Chalakudy candidates are visible in many areas. Small wonder then that Ernakulam BJP candidate Alphonse Kannamthanam campaigned in Chalakudy constituency by mistake.

But like any other constituency in Kerala, the people here are politically aware even as issues like the distress in the farm sector, the slowdown in the local economy and impact of floods are still playing in the minds of the voters ahead of the election day.

BT Chacko, a farmer in his 70s, who cultivates some 15 acres of land in Vattaparambu near Angamaly, did not suppress his anger and disappointment about the complete disregard shown by the Left government on his crop losses from the last year’s flood. “I’ve spent Rs 80,000 for tapioca farming and put 2,000 tilapia fish for rearing. I had nutmeg cultivation too. Everything got wiped off during the flood,” he says. He has made up his mind to vote for Benny Behnan, the Congress candidate. “I have incurred losses of over several lakhs. The cash compensation of Rs 10,000, handed out by the government, is just pittance,” says Chacko as he unloads a sack of long beans at a VFPCK (Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam) store at Nedumbassery. Despite the moratorium on bank loans, Chacko says he’s being harassed by the bankers. “Even yesterday, officers from Angamaly Gramin Bank visited us. I’ve told them to take whatever they can,” he says.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At Chengamanad, the situation changes a bit, and there’s a strong sense among the voters that Innocent, the sitting MP is contesting on the CPM symbol this election, has struck a “deal” to ensure his candidature. Outside the ration shop (Public Distribution Store) in Chengamanad town, elders are involved in a heated debate on the Lok Sabha elections and the local politics. “We will see a strong fight by Innocent. This is not going to be easy for Benny Behnan,” says Mohanan, an elderly man in his late 70s. Venugopalan Nair, who engages in the friendly political discourse, outside the ration shop begs to differ. “He (Mohanan) is a party man (meaning a committed CPM supporter). That’s why he thinks Innocent will win. The entire Chengamanad is a Congress area,” he says. However, they agree on one thing. “Sabarimala is not at all an issue here,” they both say in unison.

Chalakudy LS constituency came into being in 2008 following the delimitation of the parliamentary constituency, which resulted in the dissolving of the Mukundapuram LS seat. “Most times we have sent the Congress to the Parliament from here. Congress leaders like K Karunakaran, Savithri Lakshmanan, AC Jose have won from Mukundapuram. Innocent’s win was a fluke. This time he will not repeat the victory,” Nair teases Mohanan.

At Perumbavoor, famed for the wood industry and the hub of migrant workers, the mood is against the Central government policies. “The note ban wrecked the plywood sector. While the business is down, the transaction is again mostly in cash,” says Amjad Ali, owner of MAM Plywood. And the election season has also seen 30 of his workers from Assam returning to their native place for voting.  “If we don’t register our votes, we are told that it will affect our citizenship,” says Nassir Hussain, a young worker at MAM. He is a first-time voter and he has booked a flight to Assam. 

Far way in the other end of the constituency at Kolencherry, a group of 30 families have decided to boycott the polls. “At Adoor Kara, near the BPCL plant in Ambalamugal, the PDPP project has destroyed many hills. Earlier, only oil refining was the only major risk for the residents. But now, it’s petrochemical and ‘cracking at molecular level in reactors’ are affecting the environment,” says Pramod Luckose, president of the resident association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam Chalakudy parliamentary constituency Innocent MP India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp