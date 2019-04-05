Lawyer granted exemption from wearing black gown

Home States Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed an advocate to appear before a lower court without wearing a gown during the summer season.

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed an advocate to appear before a lower court without wearing a gown during the summer season. But the court made it clear that the other attire prescribed as per High Court Rules should be followed by the petitioner.

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the interim order on a petition filed by advocate J M Deepak, of Thiruvananthapuram, seeking to exempt him from wearing a black coat during summer. 

He had appeared before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court by wearing the dress code prescribed under the Rules framed by the Bar Council of India (BCI). He was wearing a white shirt with black tie and black trousers. 

This was objected to by the Sessions Judge and stated that he was not allowed to appear in the court as he had not worn the dress prescribed under Rule 12 of the rules prescribed by the High Court. Hence, he approached the court challenging the order.

According to him, as per the rules framed by the BCI and approved by the Chief Justice, a lawyer appearing before the lower court during summer season can wear a white shirt with black or striped or grey pant with black tie. 

The additional sessions judge issued the order without considering the aspect, he argued. The petitioner also sought a directive to the Registrar of the Kerala High Court to make changes in Rule 12 of the Kerala High Court rules regarding the condition of the practice of advocates in 1961 in tune with the rules framed by BCI.

Sartorial speak

The interim order came on a petition filed by advocate J M Deepak of Thiruvananthapuram seeking  exemption  in this regard

The advocate has been allowed to appear before lower court without wearing a gown during summer 

The HC made it clear the other attire prescribed as per High Court Rules should be followed by the petitioner

