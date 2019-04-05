Home States Kerala

Mega quiz for high schools by Kerala police

As part of the Student Police Cadet project, the quiz will start from next year.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 11:01 PM

Kerala police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police Department has announced a mega quiz programme for all high schools in the state as part of the Student Police Cadet project. SPC state nodal officer IG P Vijayan said the annual quiz contest would begin next year. He revealed this at the state-level Student Intellectual Marathon organised as part of the SPC summer camp here recently.

The inaugural of the marathon saw a grand band performance by the cadets. TK Jose, who now serves as LSG additional chief secretary, inaugurated the event. State Sports Council secretary Sanjay Kumar presided over the function.  Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin welcomed the gathering and SPC state assistant nodal officer DySP M Remesh Kumar paid a vote of thanks.

Snehaj Sreenivas was the quiz master of the marathon. A total of 19 teams participated in the contest representing 19 police districts. The teams which made it to the finals were Kozhikode Rural, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Thiruvananthapuram City. 

